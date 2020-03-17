Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Cons Edison Inc in the Multi-Utilities Industry (ED , D , MDU , DTE , CMS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks first with a loss of 4.44%; Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks second with a loss of 5.30%; and Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) ranks third with a loss of 7.72%.

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) follows with a loss of 8.67% and Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 8.74%.

