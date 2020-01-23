Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Commercial Metal in the Steel Industry (CMC , NUE , STLD , RS , X )

We looked at the Steel industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.11%; Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.82%; and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD ) ranks third with a gain of 0.47%.

Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS ) follows with a gain of 0.39% and Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.20%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Steel Corp on December 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.16. Since that call, shares of Us Steel Corp have fallen 18.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.