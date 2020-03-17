Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Citrix Systems in the Application Software Industry (CTXS , AZPN , CDK , SPLK , SSNC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) ranks first with a loss of 0.73%; Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN ) ranks second with a loss of 1.96%; and Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK ) ranks third with a loss of 4.43%.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK ) follows with a loss of 4.67% and Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 5.18%.

