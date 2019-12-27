Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Citigroup Inc in the Diversified Banks Industry (C , JPM , USB , BAC , WFC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) ranks first with a gain of 1.55%; Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) ranks second with a gain of 1.09%; and Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) ranks third with a gain of 0.84%.

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) follows with a gain of 0.82% and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.58%.

