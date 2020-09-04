Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Cit Group Inc in the Regional Banks Industry (CIT , PACW , PNFP , KEY , HBAN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT ) ranks first with a gain of 10.12%; Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW ) ranks second with a gain of 10.11%; and Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP ) ranks third with a gain of 9.51%.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY ) follows with a gain of 8.42% and Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.24%.

