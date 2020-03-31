Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Cigna Corp in the Managed Health Care Industry (CI , HUM , CNC , ANTM , HQY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Managed Health Care industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI ) ranks first with a gain of 10.52%; Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) ranks second with a gain of 4.89%; and Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks third with a gain of 4.74%.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM ) follows with a gain of 3.29% and Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.06%.

