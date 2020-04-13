Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Chemours Co in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (CC , HUN , EMN , DOW , DD )
We looked at the Diversified Chemicals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Chemours Co (NYSE:CC ) ranks first with a gain of 15.44%; Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN ) ranks second with a gain of 7.61%; and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN ) ranks third with a gain of 5.61%.
Dow Chemical Co (:DOW ) follows with a gain of 5.09% and Du Pont (Ei) (:DD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.94%.
