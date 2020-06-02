Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Chatham Lodging in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (CLDT , HT , INN , DRH , PEB )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.65%; Hersha Hospital (NYSE:HT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.13%; and Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.02%.

Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH ) follows with a gain of 1.79% and Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.53%.

