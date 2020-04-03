Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Campbell Soup Co in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (CPB , GIS , HSY , K , HRL )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) ranks first with a gain of 6.07%; General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.34%; and Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) ranks third with a gain of 3.12%.

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) follows with a gain of 2.52% and Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.70%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hormel Foods Crp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hormel Foods Crp in search of a potential trend change.