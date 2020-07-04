Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Builders Firstso in the Building Products Industry (BLDR , FBHS , ALLE , PGTI , OC )

We looked at the Building Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks first with a gain of 16.77%; Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) ranks second with a gain of 14.68%; and Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) ranks third with a gain of 12.43%.

Pgt Innovations (NYSE:PGTI ) follows with a gain of 11.40% and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.63%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens Corning. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens Corning in search of a potential trend change.