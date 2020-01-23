Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Build-A-Bear Wor in the Specialty Stores Industry (BBW , SBH , ULTA , MIK , DKS )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Stores industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Build-A-Bear Wor (NYSE:BBW ) ranks first with a gain of 8.07%; Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.79%; and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.70%.

Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK ) follows with a gain of 0.64% and Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.17%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dick'S Sporting on August 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Dick'S Sporting have risen 35.8%. We continue to monitor Dick'S Sporting for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.