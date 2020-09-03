Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of The Buckle Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (BKE , ROST , AEO , BOOT , GES )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.41%; Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) ranks second with a gain of 0.81%; and Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.67%.

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) follows with a gain of 0.48% and Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.62%.

