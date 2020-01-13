Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of The Buckle Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (BKE , PLCE , LB , GPS , FL )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE ) ranks first with a gain of 3.09%; Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks second with a gain of 2.85%; and L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks third with a gain of 2.37%.

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) follows with a gain of 2.12% and Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.45%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of The Buckle Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.32. Since that recommendation, shares of The Buckle Inc have risen 21.9%. We continue to monitor The Buckle Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.