Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Brinker Intl in the Restaurants Industry (EAT , DRI , JACK , ARMK , RUTH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Restaurants industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) ranks first with a gain of 15.32%; Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI ) ranks second with a gain of 11.60%; and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK ) ranks third with a gain of 9.66%.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK ) follows with a gain of 8.38% and Ruth'S Hospitali (:RUTH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.13%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ruth'S Hospitali on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Ruth'S Hospitali have risen 6.7%. We continue to monitor Ruth'S Hospitali for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.