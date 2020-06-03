Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Boston Propertie in the Office REITs Industry (BXP , BDN , OFC , ARE , EQC )

Below are the top five companies in the Office REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP ) ranks first with a loss of 1.01%; Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN ) ranks second with a loss of 1.70%; and Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC ) ranks third with a loss of 1.83%.

Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE ) follows with a loss of 1.92% and Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.28%.

