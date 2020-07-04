Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Boeing Co/The in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (BA , ATRO , HEI , TXT , SPR )

We looked at the Aerospace & Defense industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks first with a gain of 20.62%; Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO ) ranks second with a gain of 14.11%; and Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI ) ranks third with a gain of 12.78%.

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) follows with a gain of 10.02% and Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.17%.

