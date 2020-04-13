Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Berry Global Gro in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BERY , CCK , BLL , ATR , OI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Metal & Glass Containers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY ) ranks first with a gain of 4.25%; Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) ranks second with a gain of 3.98%; and Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL ) ranks third with a gain of 3.48%.

Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR ) follows with a gain of 3.04% and Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.58%.

