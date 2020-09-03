Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Benefitfocus Inc in the Internet Software & Services Industry (BNFT , JCOM , GRUB , GTT , VRSN )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.21%; J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM ) ranks second with a gain of 2.45%; and Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) ranks third with a gain of 0.54%.

Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT ) follows with a gain of 0.16% and Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.16%.

