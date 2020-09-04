Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Benefitfocus Inc in the Internet Software & Services Industry (BNFT , YELP , ENV , NEWR , TWTR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT ) ranks first with a gain of 12.53%; Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP ) ranks second with a gain of 11.97%; and Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV ) ranks third with a gain of 10.71%.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) follows with a gain of 10.58% and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.10%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twitter Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.44. Since that call, shares of Twitter Inc have fallen 21.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.