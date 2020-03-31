Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Autodesk Inc in the Application Software Industry (ADSK , CDNS , FICO , TYL , HUBS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) ranks first with a gain of 10.13%; Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) ranks second with a gain of 7.43%; and Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO ) ranks third with a gain of 7.31%.

Tyler Technolog (NYSE:TYL ) follows with a gain of 6.36% and Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.22%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Autodesk Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $194.86. Since that call, shares of Autodesk Inc have fallen 27.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.