Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Assured Guaranty in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (AGO , ALL , CB , WRB , ACGL )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO ) ranks first with a gain of 11.27%; Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) ranks second with a gain of 6.99%; and Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB ) ranks third with a gain of 5.19%.

Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) follows with a gain of 5.09% and Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.06%.

