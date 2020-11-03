Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Arista Networks in the Communications Equipment Industry (ANET , JNPR , DGII , PANW , AAOI )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) ranks first with a gain of 6.36%; Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR ) ranks second with a gain of 5.82%; and Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII ) ranks third with a gain of 5.59%.

Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW ) follows with a gain of 5.26% and Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.18%.

