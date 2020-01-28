Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Ares Commercial in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ACRE , RWT , PMT , LADR , ARI )

We looked at the Mortgage REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE ) ranks first with a gain of 0.68%; Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT ) ranks second with a gain of 0.46%; and Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.26%.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR ) follows with a gain of 0.22% and Apollo Commercia (NYSE:ARI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.05%.

