Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Apartment Invest in the Residential REITs Industry (AIV , AMH , AVB , EQR , UDR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Residential REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV ) ranks first with a gain of 1.36%; American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.25%; and Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.14%.

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) follows with a gain of 1.12% and Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.95%.

