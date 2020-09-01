Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Anthem Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (ANTM , HUM , CNC , UNH , CI )

We looked at the Managed Health Care industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM ) ranks first with a gain of 2.74%; Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) ranks second with a gain of 2.36%; and Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.14%.

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) follows with a gain of 2.12% and Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.87%.

