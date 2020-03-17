Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Amkor Tech Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMKR , ENTG , KLAC , LRCX , AMAT )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) ranks first with a loss of 4.48%; Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG ) ranks second with a loss of 6.10%; and Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks third with a loss of 8.23%.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) follows with a loss of 8.53% and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 9.92%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entegris Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.60. Since that call, shares of Entegris Inc have fallen 8.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.