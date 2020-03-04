Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of American Tower C in the Specialized REITs Industry (AMT , SBAC , CCI , EQIX , DLR )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) ranks first with a gain of 6.66%; Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks second with a gain of 6.12%; and Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) ranks third with a gain of 5.39%.

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX ) follows with a gain of 5.15% and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.39%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Digital Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Digital Realty in search of a potential trend change.