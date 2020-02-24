Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Ameresco Inc-A in the Construction & Engineering Industry (AMRC , FLR , ACM , EME , DY )

Below are the top five companies in the Construction & Engineering industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ameresco Inc-A (NYSE:AMRC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.35%; Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.24%; and Aecom (NYSE:ACM ) ranks third with a gain of 1.07%.

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME ) follows with a gain of 0.46% and Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.42%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ameresco Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have AMRC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.