Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Amer Equity Invt in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (AEL , CNO , PRU , MET , LNC )

We looked at the Life & Health Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL ) ranks first with a gain of 14.27%; Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO ) ranks second with a gain of 10.10%; and Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) ranks third with a gain of 6.69%.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) follows with a gain of 5.95% and Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.31%.

