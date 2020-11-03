Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Amer Equity Invt in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (AEL , LNC , PRU , MET , UNM )

Below are the top five companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL ) ranks first with a gain of 14.48%; Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) ranks second with a gain of 13.78%; and Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) ranks third with a gain of 6.71%.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) follows with a gain of 5.73% and Unum Group (NYSE:UNM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.43%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amer Equity Invt and will alert subscribers who have AEL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.