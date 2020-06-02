Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Amc Entertainmen in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (AMC , FOXA , IMAX , WWE , CNK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Movies & Entertainment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.26%; Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA ) ranks second with a gain of 5.18%; and Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX ) ranks third with a gain of 5.10%.

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE ) follows with a gain of 3.46% and Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.27%.

