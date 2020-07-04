Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Alexander & Bald in the Diversified REITs Industry (ALEX , STAR , WPC , AAT , AHH )

We looked at the Diversified REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX ) ranks first with a gain of 13.54%; Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks second with a gain of 12.61%; and Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) ranks third with a gain of 11.02%.

American Assets (NYSE:AAT ) follows with a gain of 8.66% and Armada Hoffler P (NYSE:AHH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.23%.

