Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of 2U Inc in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TWOU , TWLO , ANGI , ALRM , GTT )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) ranks first with a gain of 11.39%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.48%; and Angie'S List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.48%.

Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM ) follows with a gain of 2.11% and Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.98%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Twilio Inc - A on January 6th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Twilio Inc - A have risen 16.7%. We continue to monitor Twilio Inc - A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.