Reinsurance Grou has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Reinsurance Industry (RGA, Y, RE, RNR, MHLD)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a FCF per share of $30.08. Following is Alleghany Corp with a FCF per share of $28.92. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $28.64.
Renaissancere follows with a FCF per share of $26.24, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.35.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Reinsurance Grou and will alert subscribers who have RGA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share reinsurance grou alleghany corp everest re group renaissancere maiden holdings