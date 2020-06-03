Reinsurance Grou is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (RGA, Y, RE, RNR, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a FCF per share of $30.08. Following is Alleghany Corp with a FCF per share of $28.92. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $28.64.

Renaissancere follows with a FCF per share of $26.24, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.35.

