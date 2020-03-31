Reinsurance Grou is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (RGA, MHLD, TPRE, RE, RNR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,868.6%. Maiden Holdings is next with a EPS growth of 2,142.9%. Third Point Rein ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 681.8%.

Everest Re Group follows with a EPS growth of 258.1%, and Renaissancere rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 79.1%.

