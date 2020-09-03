MySmarTrend
Regis Corp has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (RGS, STON, CLCT, SCI, SERV)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Regis Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $45,000. StoneMor Partners L P is next with a an RPE of $117,000. Collectors Univ ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $188,000.

Service Corp Int follows with a an RPE of $201,000, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $227,000.

