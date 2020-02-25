Regis Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (RGS, WTW, CSV, HRB, SERV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Regis Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.46. Following is Weight Watchers with a a price to sales ratio of 0.89. Carriage Service ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.33.

H&R Block Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.54, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.69.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.