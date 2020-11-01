Regis Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (RGS, WTW, CSV, BID, SERV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Regis Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 148.7%. Weight Watchers is next with a EBITDA growth of 56.2%. Carriage Service ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%.

Sotheby'S follows with a EBITDA growth of 29.2%, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 22.9%.

