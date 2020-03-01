Regions Financia Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.87%

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.65 to a high of $16.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.09 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Regions Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.11 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $16.77, 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

