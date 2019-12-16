Regions Financia Rises 1.92% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.40 to a high of $17.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.49 on volume of 487,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Regions Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.39 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $17.50, 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.98% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regions Financia on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Regions Financia have risen 3.6%. We continue to monitor RF for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.