Regions Financia (RF) Breaks Through Resistance at $10.98

Shares of Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) opened today above their pivot of $10.93 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $10.98. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $11.25 and $11.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regions Financia have traded between a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $10.69, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Potential upside of 90.0% exists for Regions Financia, based on a current level of $10.69 and analysts' average consensus price target of $20.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.90 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Regions Financia and will alert subscribers who have RF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.