Regions Financia (RF) Approaches New Upside Target of $9.55

Shares of Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $9.31 today and have reached the first resistance level of $9.46. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $9.55 and $9.79 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regions Financia have traded between a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $9.62, which is 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Regions Financia has overhead space with shares priced $9.62, or 52.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $20.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.74.

