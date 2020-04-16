Regions Financia (RF) Approaches New Upside Target of $9.32

Shares of Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $9.03 today and have reached the first resistance level of $9.10. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $9.32 and $9.61 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regions Financia have traded between a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $8.93, which is 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

There is potential upside of 127.4% for shares of Regions Financia based on a current price of $8.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $20.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.13 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.92.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Regions Financia. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Regions Financia in search of a potential trend change.