Regions Financia (RF) Approaches New Downside Target of $9.87

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $10.24 today and has reached the first level of support at $10.09. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $9.87 and $9.50.

Regions Financia share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.54 and a 52-week low of $6.94 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $10.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

Regions Financia has overhead space with shares priced $10.32, or 49.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $20.31. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $14.47, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $10.04.

