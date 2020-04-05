Regions Financia (RF) Approaches New Downside Target of $9.81

Shares of Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $10.21 today and have reached the first support level of $9.99. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $9.81 and $9.41.

Regions Financia share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.54 and a 52-week low of $6.94 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $9.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

There is potential upside of 105.8% for shares of Regions Financia based on a current price of $9.87 and an average consensus analyst price target of $20.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.60.

