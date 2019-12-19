Regions Financia is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RF , HBAN , KEY , FITB , CFG )

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF ) ranks first with a gain of 0.46%; Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.46%; and Keycorp (NYSE:KEY ) ranks third with a gain of 0.20%.

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB ) follows with a gain of 0.16% and Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.12%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citizens Financi on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Citizens Financi have risen 12.9%. We continue to monitor Citizens Financi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.