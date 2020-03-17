Regeneron Pharm Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (REGN)

The price of Regeneron Pharm shares has climbed to $484.48 (a 9.9% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Regeneron Pharm. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Regeneron Pharm in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regeneron Pharm have traded between a low of $325.35 and a high of $543.55 and are now at $483.82, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.