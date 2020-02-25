Regeneron Pharm Rises 6.42% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $437.00 to a high of $454.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $404.54 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Regeneron Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $325.35 and a high of $543.55 and are now at $449.65, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

