Regal Entertai-A has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (RGC, ENT, AMC, VIAB, CNK)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Regal Entertai-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 86.08. Following is Global Eagle Ent with a a debt to asset ratio of 71.94. Amc Entertainmen ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.83.

Viacom Inc-B follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.92, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.17.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Entertainmen on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.23. Since that call, shares of Amc Entertainmen have fallen 36.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.